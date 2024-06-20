Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $730.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $724.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

