PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

