Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

