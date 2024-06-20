Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 90,893 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $287,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $481.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

