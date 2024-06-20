Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $481.05 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.26 and its 200 day moving average is $504.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

