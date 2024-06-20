GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 4,153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

