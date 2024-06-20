Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $43.39 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 16.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 324,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $183,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.4% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $870.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $783.19 and a 200-day moving average of $728.16. The company has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.54 and a one year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

