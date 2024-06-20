Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

