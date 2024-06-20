Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

