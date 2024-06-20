Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,247 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

