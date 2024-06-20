Mather Group LLC. Sells 591 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 489,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $450.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.