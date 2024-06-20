Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,572,076,937.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,572,076,937.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

