Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 113,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $326.50 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

