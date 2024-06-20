Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

