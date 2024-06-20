First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,907 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,143,000 after acquiring an additional 342,040 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

