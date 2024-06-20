Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 397 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

