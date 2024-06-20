Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.72.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

