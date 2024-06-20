Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

