Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.