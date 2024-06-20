Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 32,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

