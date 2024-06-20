Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $214.29 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

