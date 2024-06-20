Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.8% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 13,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 7.0% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

