First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

