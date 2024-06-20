Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

