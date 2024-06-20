Emprise Bank Makes New $232,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

