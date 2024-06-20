Emprise Bank Invests $219,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $160.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

