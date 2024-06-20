CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Manisha Burman Sells 11,953 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61.
Shares of CIX opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.75. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.73.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.01). CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$690.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
