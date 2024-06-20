CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Manisha Burman Sells 11,953 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CIX opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.75. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.73.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.01). CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$690.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

View Our Latest Report on CIX

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.