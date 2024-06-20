Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca Purchases 1,361 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79.
Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$28.85 on Thursday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.87%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
