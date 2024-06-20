Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca Purchases 1,361 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$28.85 on Thursday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.