Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up to $51.05

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $52.30. Kroger shares last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 494,053 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Kroger Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kroger

The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,286,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,510,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

