Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $229.35 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $238.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

