GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 819 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

XEL opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

