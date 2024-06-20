Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.80.

LEN opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

