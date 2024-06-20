Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

JNJ stock opened at $145.65 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

