NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $59.12 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

