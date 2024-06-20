GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

