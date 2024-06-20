First Hawaiian Bank Sells 131 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

TMUS opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

