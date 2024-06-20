Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,163,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

