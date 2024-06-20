Tompkins Financial Corp Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Regency Centers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,953,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

