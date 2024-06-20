First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $389.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.04.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

