Tompkins Financial Corp Has $105,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDE stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

