Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 154 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $377.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.64.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
