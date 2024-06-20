Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.