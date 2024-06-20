Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $588.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.02. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $590.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

