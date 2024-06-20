Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 150 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

