First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $385.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.56. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

