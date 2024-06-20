First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,721 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

