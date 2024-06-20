Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $998.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,039.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $1,052.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $962.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $940.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

