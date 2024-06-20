WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $78.05 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

