First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

