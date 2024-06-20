Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $66.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

